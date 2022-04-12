Genasys initiates shipments of new LRAD 950NXT- advanced acoustic hailing device
Apr. 12, 2022 9:24 AM ETGenasys Inc. (GNSS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) announces the first shipments of its LRAD 950NXT (950NXT), the company's most advanced integrated communication, surveillance, security, and response system to date.
- Compared with previous LRAD-RX models, the electronics enclosure is now on top of the 950NXT to provide more accessory mounting capacity.
- "$1.8 million in previously announced LRAD 950RXL orders received from the French Navy instigated the development of our next generation 950NXT. In addition to the French Navy's order change to 950NXT systems, the Spanish Navy placed a $1.4 million 950NXT order last month." said Richard Danforth, CEO.