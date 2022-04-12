Cowen analyst George Mihalos cuts Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) to Market Perform from Outperform and lowers his price target for the payment processor's stock as he sees a more favorable risk-reward and long-term catalysts for peers Global Payments (GPN) and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) and fuel card providers Wex (WEX) and Fleetcor Technologies (FLT).

"On a relative basis given FISV's lower growth/return profile and modestly lower FCF (free cash flow) conversion vs. prior years, we see more compelling opportunities and likelihood for meaningful multiple expansion from peers," Mihalos wrote in a note to clients.

He sets Fiserv's (FISV) price target to $126, reflecting 17x Cowen's 2023 EPS estimate vs. 19x prior.

Mihalos said he doesn't doubt the company's ability to deliver on medium-term financial objectives laid out in 2020.

In the past year, Fiserv (FISV) stock has declined 19%, outperforming Global Payments' (GPN) 36% drop and FIS's (FIS) -32% slide as seen in this chart.

The Market Perform rating agrees with SA's Quant rating of Hold and breaks with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

SA contributor Jacob Franklin is more optimistic about Fiserv (FISV), pointing to its embedded growth business