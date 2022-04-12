Affirm expands partnership with Poshmark to enhance shoppers' payment flexibility
Apr. 12, 2022 9:28 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM), POSHBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Buy Now, Pay Later platform Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) on Tuesday has expanded its collaboration with social marketplace Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) for another two years to bring shoppers more payment flexibility.
- Note that Poshmark (POSH) was one of the first companies to trial Affirm's (AFRM) Adaptive Checkout feature, which provides shoppers with more flexible payment options at checkout.
- By selecting Affirm at checkout, customers could split the total cost of their purchase into biweekly or monthly payments for as low as 0% APR, the company said.
- “Our partnership with Poshmark now delivers increased flexibility through a wider range of payment terms, giving consumers more choice to shop their favorite secondhand styles on a budget-friendly schedule,” said Affirm Chief Commercial Officer Silvija Martincevic.
- Previously, (Jan. 26) Affirm launched SuperApp and Chrome browser extension.