Lixte Biotech gains on anti-cancer activity of lead asset
Apr. 12, 2022 9:29 AM ETLixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (LIXT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Nano-cap stock, Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) has climbed ~142% in the pre-market on Tuesday after announcing new evidence to support the anti-cancer properties of the company’s lead therapeutic compound, LB-100.
- The data were based on initial studies conducted by the development stage biotech in partnership with Professor René Bernards of Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI), Amsterdam.
- According to the company, the results indicated that LB-100, a protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A) inhibitor, could induce further activation of oncogenic signaling in multiple KRAS-mutant cancers, making the tumors vulnerable to anti-cancer therapy.
- The presentation titled “Unconventional Approaches to the Treatment of Cancer” was part of the events scheduled for Monday at the ongoing Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).
