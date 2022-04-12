Cocrystal Pharma oral antiviral CC-42344 for influenza A shows safety in interim phase 1 data
Apr. 12, 2022 9:32 AM ETCocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) said preliminary data from a phase 1 study of CC-42344 showed a favorable safety and pharmacokinetic profile of the oral antiviral for pandemic and seasonal influenza A.
- The company said the ongoing phase 1 trial plans to enroll 56 healthy adults.
- Results from the first two single-ascending dose 100 mg and 200 mg groups showed a favorable pharmacokinetic profile of CC-42344.
- The company added that to date, CC-42344, has shown oral bioavailability, dose-dependent plasma exposures, and a half-life supportive of oral daily dosing.
- Cocrystal (COCP) expects to report full results from the study in 2022.
- COCP +5.88% to $0.54 premarket April 12