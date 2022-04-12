TeraWulf stock slumps on pricing $20.6M stock offering
Apr. 12, 2022 9:33 AM ETTeraWulf Inc. (WULF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock for gross proceeds of ~$20.6M.
- Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase ~$3.1M of additional shares of common stock.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used to build mining operations and establish digital asset infrastructure and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Offering is expected to close on April 14, 2022.
- Certain existing investors, including CEO Paul Prager, have agreed to acquire $5M shares of the company's common stock at $7.88/share in a private offering, which is expected to close prior to or concurrently with the closing of the offering.
- Shares are down ~18% currently