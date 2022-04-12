TeraWulf stock slumps on pricing $20.6M stock offering

Apr. 12, 2022 9:33 AM ETTeraWulf Inc. (WULF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock for gross proceeds of ~$20.6M.
  • Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase ~$3.1M of additional shares of common stock.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used to build mining operations and establish digital asset infrastructure and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Offering is expected to close on April 14, 2022.
  • Certain existing investors, including CEO Paul Prager, have agreed to acquire $5M shares of the company's common stock at $7.88/share in a private offering, which is expected to close prior to or concurrently with the closing of the offering.
  • Shares are down ~18% currently
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.