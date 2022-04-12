Allison Transmission expands ONA defense service network
Apr. 12, 2022 9:43 AM ETAllison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Allison Transmission (ALSN +2.0%) plans to expand its tracked defense service network to improve access to service and support for end users Outside North America.
- Allison will collaborate with its existing channel partners to grow its network of authorized defense distributors for Allison’s cross-drive transmission products.
- This will allow end users to have Allison transmissions for tracked combat vehicles such as the X1100 Series and X200 Series serviced in their own locale quickly and more efficiently, reducing the overall cost and vehicle downtime for maintenance.
- “As our partnerships with defense customers continue to evolve, we’re committed to improving the availability of parts and ensuring they have access to localized service and support through Allison’s global customer support network,” said Brian Geiselhart, Managing Director, Global Channel, Aftermarket & Warranty, Allison Transmission.