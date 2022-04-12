Aptiv gains after Wells Fargo moves off bearish view

Wells Fargo upgraded Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) to Equal-weight after having the auto supplier set at Underweight. The firm pointed to market share opportunity after the Ukraine-Russia crisis and said a conservative outlook from the company limited downside.

Analyst Colin Lagan: "APTV is down 34% YTD vs the auto peers -20% and the S&P 500 -7%. With growing recession concerns, we expect investor interest in the name to increase. In the near term, APTV's 2022 guidance seems more stable given their more sober LVP assumption of 6%."

Lagan also said the guidance of 8% to 10% growth over market implies they are better positioned to offset any possible volume declines in a recession scenario. In addition, APTV's quick response to the Ukraine-Russia crisis is said to have mitigated the impact on their key customer, while issues with several wire harness competitors have resulted in long disruptions.

Wells Fargo set a price target of $112 on APTV, which is based off a 12.5X multiple off the 2022 EBITDA estimate.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Aptiv is Hold.