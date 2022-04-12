Partner Communications CEO, chair exit as company changes hands

  • Partner Communications' (PTNR +0.3%) CEO and chairperson have each resigned, according to separate statements from the company.
  • That comes ahead of a sale of control of the Israeli company.
  • Avi Zvi resigned his position as chief executive officer, saying "Upon taking office, I stated that my main goal was to lead the Company towards the sale of its controlling interest ... I wish the buyers group success."
  • Osnat Ronen resigned her role as chairperson, effective with the next annual meeting. "During the last two years, Partner has accelerated its infrastructure investments and as a result, has transformed from a cellular company to a leading telecommunications group that provides a broad range of telecommunication services, both in the cellular as well as the fixed-line markets," she says.
  • The former CEO of Partner's rival, Cellcom (CEL), has been pursuing acquiring controlling interest of Partner along with an investment group.
  • Meanwhile, the Histadrut labor federation has declared a labor dispute at Partner due to the new owners' refusal to negotiate with its 2,700 employees - who are looking to sign a new collective agreement, as customary in a change of control.
