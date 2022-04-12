Worksport sign deal to produce working models of upcoming Hyundai vehicles
Apr. 12, 2022 9:58 AM ETWORKSPORT LTD. (WKSP)HYMTFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Worksport (OTCQB:WKSP) +4.8% on Tuesday has signed agreement with Hyundai America Technical Center to produce prototypes of the Worksport SOLIS and a modified version of the COR energy storage system based on the Hyundai Santa Cruz’s bed geometry.
- A tentative timeline was also agreed upon for the project whereby the working SOLIS and COR models for Hyundai’s yet to be announced vehicle would be ready for presentation to Hyundai’s head office by October of 2022.
- Hyundai's (OTCPK:HYMTF) division said it has provided Worksport 3D data for the project while the companies explore possibility of partnership in future.
