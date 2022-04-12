Biden set to waive ethanol blending cap in hopes of lowering gasoline prices
Apr. 12, 2022 10:15 AM ETGreen Plains Inc. (GPRE)VLO, C_1:COM, USO, WMBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor31 Comments
- Biden is set to waive the 10% ethanol blending cap during a speech in Iowa later today, a measure which would permit retailers to blend 15% ethanol into the gasoline stock over the summer.
- The move marks another step by the White House to lower gasoline prices, after the price at the pump hit an all-time high last month; gasoline prices have come down ~20c/g nationally following an announced release of strategic petroleum reserves (USO) and selloff in crude oil prices.
- Corn futures (C_1:COM) traded up ~1.5% early Tuesday and sit near all-time highs, while shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) were up ~6% on the news; Valero (VLO), one of the largest ethanol producers in the US, was up ~2% Tuesday morning.
- The move comes shortly after the EPA said it would not require refiners to buy RIN compliance credits to fulfill quotas from the 2018 compliance year.