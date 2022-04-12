Dana is cut at Wells Fargo to Equal-weight rating due to high exposure to commercial truck market

Apr. 12, 2022 10:29 AM ETDana Incorporated (DAN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Business arrow increase of success graph and growth stock market earnings financial on profit income background with diagram chart investment.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Wells Fargo dropped its rating on Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to Equal-weight from Overweight on concerns that the commercial truck and off-highway end markets will be weighed down with recession downside.

While DAN reported strong organic growth in 2021 due to its exposure to the commercial truck and off-highway markets which have been less impacted by the semi-supply chain shortage, that exposure is also seen giving DAN above average downside risk relative to other suppliers in a recession scenario.

Analyst Colin Lagan: "DAN has 46% of sales in these markets vs. the peer average of 10%. There could be 20-30% downside risk in these markets."

Wells Fargo lowered its price target on Dana (DAN) to $23 to $17. The revised PT is based on a 5.0X multiple of the 2022 EBITDA estimate.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Dana (DAN) flipped to Hold from Buy in late February.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.