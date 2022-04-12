Wells Fargo dropped its rating on Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to Equal-weight from Overweight on concerns that the commercial truck and off-highway end markets will be weighed down with recession downside.

While DAN reported strong organic growth in 2021 due to its exposure to the commercial truck and off-highway markets which have been less impacted by the semi-supply chain shortage, that exposure is also seen giving DAN above average downside risk relative to other suppliers in a recession scenario.

Analyst Colin Lagan: "DAN has 46% of sales in these markets vs. the peer average of 10%. There could be 20-30% downside risk in these markets."

Wells Fargo lowered its price target on Dana (DAN) to $23 to $17. The revised PT is based on a 5.0X multiple of the 2022 EBITDA estimate.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Dana (DAN) flipped to Hold from Buy in late February.