SFLMaven announces another week, with $311k in total sales
Apr. 12, 2022 10:31 AM ETSFLMAVEN CORP. (SFLM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- SFLMaven (OTCPK:SFLM) reported total sales of $311k for seven days ended Apr. 7 and the Thursday night auction sales were of 286k.
- “2022 has been a remarkable year, with bigger auctions, bigger sales runs, more items, more new customers, more repeat customers, and higher web traffic than ever seen before.”
- “With Easter weekend approaching, we anticipate another exceptional Thursday Night action on April 14 given the exquisite line up of new merchandise ready to find a new home this week.” said Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven