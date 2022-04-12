As inflation rises, real asset ETFs provide a hedge

Investors who want to shield themselves against high inflation can look towards real assets, including precious metals and oil -- commodities that usually see their prices rise in inflationary environments. However, putting money in these areas can be tricky for average investors, making ETFs based on these assets a valuable alternative.

Tuesday's inflation figures, which showed an 8.5% annual rise in consumer prices, put two spot gold ETFs into focus: the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), and the iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:IAU). Precious metals such as gold customarily can help hedge against rising inflation levels as they are not tied to central banks, rate decisions and other existential geopolitical issues.

While both track the price of the yellow metal, GLD is a larger fund, with $64.49B AUM. However, IAU is cheaper with a 0.25% expense ratio.

Turning to energy, oil also represents a potential hedge in inflationary conditions. Oil typically climbs during times of inflation. Meanwhile, energy companies' revenues are often directly linked to energy prices, meaning the firms will benefit from higher prices during inflation.

In terms of ETFs, the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) offers investors access to a directly correlated fund to the price of oil. It comes with $3.23B AUM and 0.83% expense ratio.

On the other hand, two energy EFTs are the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) and SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP).

Inflation remains at the forefront of investors' minds as consumer inflation accelerated beyond the March estimates of 8.4% to 8.5% year over year. This marked a jump from the previous month's 7.9% post.

Commenting on the overall environment, VanEck put out a note on Tuesday that stated: “The inflation snowball really is rolling now. Inflation is proving to be higher and far stickier than most expected. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine only magnifies the issues.”

The firm added: “Do not just hope that inflation will be temporary-protect your portfolio! We believe that, during a period of high inflation, an allocation of 15% to a diversified portfolio of real assets is needed to keep the portfolio generating the returns required of it.”

For greater insight on GLD, IAU, USO, XLE, and XOP, investors should examine the complete fundamental and quantitative analysis of each fund that Seeking Alpha provides: