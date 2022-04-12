BlackRock stock to edge past the street expectations In Q1?
Apr. 12, 2022 11:37 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- BlackRock (NYSE: NYSE:BLK)'s Q1, 2022, consensus EPS estimate stood at $9.01, up 16.0% YOY, while consensus revenue estimate came in at $4.79B, up 8.9% YOY.
- Blackrock is set to announce Q1 earnings results on April 13, 2022.
- The American investment management company has seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward revisions to its EPS estimates over the last 3 months. Meanwhile, the revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward revisions.
- The asset manager recorded ~$17B in losses on its Russian securities in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times reported, citing the company.
- In its Q4 earnings report, BLK hit a record high of over $10T in total managed assets, well ahead of the second largest asset manager, Vanguard, with an AUM of $8.2 trillion. The company had had total net inflows of $540B in 2021, converting into 20% higher revenue and a 20% increase in diluted EPS for 2021.
- Asset managers shares tend to fall more than the broader market during declines because revenues from asset-based fees get smaller as the market value of AUM decreases. During Q1, Nasdaq fell 9.1%, S&P 500 down 4.9%, Dow Jones Index down 4.5%.
- Over the last 2 years, BLK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.