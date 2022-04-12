BioCryst remains overweight at Piper Sandler who advises buying on weakness
Apr. 12, 2022 10:47 AM ETBioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Piper Sandler is reiterating its overweight rating for BioCryst (NASDAQ:BCRX) arguing that weakness following Friday's announcement of a trial enrollment pause for BCX9930 provides a buying opportunity.
- The firm has a $24 price target (~121% upside based on Monday's close).
- Analyst Christopher Raymond wrote, "we think a dearth of information has led to a number of misinterpretations...we wonder if enrollment simply gets back on track (with added precautions)."
- Raymond added that he doesn't think the pause is the result of a problem with the drug itself given that BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, is a complement blocking therapy that reduces hemolysis.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Out of Ignorance recently called BioCryst (BCRX) a hold.