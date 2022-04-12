Bally's subsidiary to invest $5M in Snipp Interactive

Apr. 12, 2022 10:44 AM ETSNIPF, BALYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
  • A subsidiary of Bally’s (BALY +2.2%) to invest $5M in Snipp Interactive (OTCPK:SNIPF) .
  • As part of the Investment, Bally’s will be entitled to nominate one director to Snipp’s board of directors, which is expected to be increased in size to five directors. 
  • Bally’s is expected to own ~9% of shares of Snipp, having subscribed for 25M common shares of Snipp at $0.20 per share (C$0.25 per share) as part of the Investment. 
  • As part of the deal, Snipp will also license certain free-to-play games and trademarks from Bally’s for inclusion in the Gambit Rewards platform.
