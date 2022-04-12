Twitter acquires OpenBack to improve app notifications

Apr. 12, 2022 10:51 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments

Twitter Goes Public On The New York Stock Exchange

Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

  • Twitter (TWTR -3.1%) has acquired OpenBack, a company specializing in push notifications.
  • Terms weren't disclosed. But Twitter's Head of Consumer Product Jay Sullivan praises the company's ability to make apps more engaging.
  • "The best push notifications bring people to the conversations they care about on Twitter," Sullivan says. "But irrelevant notifications are a distraction. With millions of people visiting Twitter via notifications every day, we want them to be timely, relevant and engaging."
  • "OpenBack and their talented team joining Twitter will help us improve our ability to deliver the right notifications at the right time, in a way that puts people’s privacy first," he continues.
  • OpenBack says it will shut down its own operations in a week, on April 19.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.