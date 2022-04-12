Twitter acquires OpenBack to improve app notifications
Apr. 12, 2022 10:51 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Twitter (TWTR -3.1%) has acquired OpenBack, a company specializing in push notifications.
- Terms weren't disclosed. But Twitter's Head of Consumer Product Jay Sullivan praises the company's ability to make apps more engaging.
- "The best push notifications bring people to the conversations they care about on Twitter," Sullivan says. "But irrelevant notifications are a distraction. With millions of people visiting Twitter via notifications every day, we want them to be timely, relevant and engaging."
- "OpenBack and their talented team joining Twitter will help us improve our ability to deliver the right notifications at the right time, in a way that puts people’s privacy first," he continues.
- OpenBack says it will shut down its own operations in a week, on April 19.