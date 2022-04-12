Briacell Therapeutics falls ahead of presentation at medical event

  • The shares of clinical-stage biotech, Briacell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX), have recorded the worst intraday decline in more than a year on Tuesday as the Canadian company awaits its presentation at the ongoing American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.
  • The exhibit titled “Toward a personalized off-the-shelf cellular immunotherapy for cancer” is scheduled for Tuesday from 2:30 to 6:00 p.m. ET Briacell (BCTX) announced in February with an update on its buyback program.
  • BriaCell (BCTX) is advancing its lead candidate BRIA-IMT in early-stage trials for advanced breast cancer in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors.
  • A presentation on Phase I/II data for BRIA-IMT conducted at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium failed to impress Briacell (BCTX) investors last year.
