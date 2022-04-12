RCI Hospitality reports Q2 club & restaurant sales of $63M, SSS up 9%

empty pub

Trio Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Operator of nightclubs, sports bars and restaurants RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) on Tuesday said combined preliminary Q2 2022 sales for its Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants was $63M (+44.8% Y/Y), comprising of $47.7M for Nightclubs and $15.3M for Bombshells.
  • RCI said March was a record month for the company with about $24M in sales, while January was affected by the Omicron variant and February by severe weather.
  • Combined Q2 same-store sales was +9%. For Nightclubs, it was +12.1%, while for Bombshells it was +2.3%.
  • "We had a strong 2Q22, with favorable trends in March and new developments expected to benefit 3Q22 and 4Q22. As we have seen a return to more normal everyday life around the country, people just want to go out and have fun," said RCI CEO Eric Langan.
  • The company's full Q2 financial results are expected by May 10.
  • RICK stock +4.9% to $62.50 in morning trade.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.