RCI Hospitality reports Q2 club & restaurant sales of $63M, SSS up 9%
Apr. 12, 2022 10:52 AM ETRCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Operator of nightclubs, sports bars and restaurants RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) on Tuesday said combined preliminary Q2 2022 sales for its Nightclubs and Bombshells restaurants was $63M (+44.8% Y/Y), comprising of $47.7M for Nightclubs and $15.3M for Bombshells.
- RCI said March was a record month for the company with about $24M in sales, while January was affected by the Omicron variant and February by severe weather.
- Combined Q2 same-store sales was +9%. For Nightclubs, it was +12.1%, while for Bombshells it was +2.3%.
- "We had a strong 2Q22, with favorable trends in March and new developments expected to benefit 3Q22 and 4Q22. As we have seen a return to more normal everyday life around the country, people just want to go out and have fun," said RCI CEO Eric Langan.
- The company's full Q2 financial results are expected by May 10.
- RICK stock +4.9% to $62.50 in morning trade.