Apr. 13, 2022 6:45 AM ET

  • BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Q1 revenue trails the consensus estimate as its adjusted EPS for the quarter beat, helped by lower expenses when compared with Q4 2021.
  • Q1 adjusted EPS of $9.52, disclosed on Wednesday, exceeded the $8.87 consensus, declined from $10.42 in Q4 2021, and rose from $8.04 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 revenue of $4.70B vs. $4.76B consensus, $5.11B in Q4 and from $4.40B in Q1 2021; 7% Y/Y increase is primarily driven by strong organic growth and 11% growth in technology services revenue, partly offset by lower performance fees.
  • Investment advisory and administration fees of $3.70B compares with $3.83B in Q1 and $3.59B a year earlier.
  • Technology services, including Aladdin, produced $341M in revenue in Q1, vs. $339M in Q4 and $306M in Q1 2021.
  • Distribution fees of $381M vs. $411M in Q4 and $340M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 total expense of $2.94B vs. $3.07B in Q4 and $2.85B a year earlier. Employee compensation and benefit costs of $1.50B increased from $1.56B in Q4 and $1.41B in Q1 2021.
  • Q1 adjusted operating income of $1.82B vs. $2.06B in Q4 and $1.60B in the year-ago quarter; adjusted operating margin of 44.2% vs. 45.5% in prior quarter and 45.8% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Total assets under management of $9.57T vs. $10.01T at Dec. 31, 2021.
  • $86B of quarterly total inflows, which also reflects seasonal outflows from cash management, declined from $212B of inflows in Q4 2021.
  • $114B of quarterly long-term net inflows reflect positive flows across all product types, investment styles, and regions.
  • Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Earlier, BlackRock (BLK) non-GAAP EPS of $9.52 beats by $0.65, revenue of $4.7B misses by $60M
