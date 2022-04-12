Karooooo stock falls after reporting 2022 total subscribers at lower end of guidance
Apr. 12, 2022 10:55 AM ETKarooooo Ltd. (KARO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) stock fell 3% Tuesday after the firm, which owns fleet management platform Cartrack, reported ~1.5M total subscribers for 2022, up 16.8% Y/Y.
- The figure is at the lower end of KARO's earlier guidance of 1.5M-1.6M total subscribers for 2022.
- KARO reported ~220K net subscriber additions for 2022, up 22.6% Y/Y.
- The company noted that demand from small to large enterprises looking to digitally transform their businesses prevailed in 2022.
- However, operating headwinds due to the COVID-19 pandemic persisted throughout the year.
- KARO stock has fallen 12.5% YTD.