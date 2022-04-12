Karooooo stock falls after reporting 2022 total subscribers at lower end of guidance

Apr. 12, 2022 10:55 AM ETKarooooo Ltd. (KARO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) stock fell 3% Tuesday after the firm, which owns fleet management platform Cartrack, reported ~1.5M total subscribers for 2022, up 16.8% Y/Y.
  • The figure is at the lower end of KARO's earlier guidance of 1.5M-1.6M total subscribers for 2022.
  • KARO reported ~220K net subscriber additions for 2022, up 22.6% Y/Y.
  • The company noted that demand from small to large enterprises looking to digitally transform their businesses prevailed in 2022.
  • However, operating headwinds due to the COVID-19 pandemic persisted throughout the year.
  • KARO stock has fallen 12.5% YTD.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.