Alnylam price target raised at HC Wainwright on the back of TTR franchise
Apr. 12, 2022 11:04 AM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) stock rose April 12 after H.C. Wainwright raised its price target on the company to $400 from $350.
- Analyst Patrick Trucchio also reiterated a Buy rating on the shares.
- The analyst is more positive on Alnylam's TTR franchise.
- Trucchio words echoed Alnylam CEO Yvonne Greenstreet expectations on the company's TTR pipeline.
- Greenstreet had said during the Q4 earnings call, "Looking towards 2022 and beyond, we view a few strategic goals as key potential growth drivers for Alnylam. First is the potential expansion of our TTR franchise."
- The chart below shows YTD total-return performance of ALNY and peers argenx, BeiGene and Incyte:
- In addition, responding to a question on ATTR franchise being a driver in 2022, Greenstreet said, "As I think – as I said, the important point here is that we see the launch of vutrisiran in polyneuropathy is growing the overall TTR franchise. And clearly, that will continue to grow over time, assuming, of course, positive data for both ONPATTRO and vutrisiran from APOLLO-B and HELIOS-B, respectively."