Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU +5.4%) will expand its resale program across the U.S. on April 22.

The Lululemon Like New program will be available to all guests following a successful two-state pilot last year.

Through the program, Lululemon (LULU) guests nationwide can trade in "pre-loved" LULU clothing in exchange for an e-gift card at one of the more than 390 participating U.S. stores and shop resale products online at the company's website. The expansion is said to includes a "robust" assortment of gently used Lululemon items, ranging from pants, tops, shorts, jackets and more, with new items added every day.

The retailer said it has seen momentum build from the pilot program. Of note, participants gave out overwhelmingly positive response with majority of inventory categorized as "good as new," showing the quality of the product allowing for second and third life cycles.

The LULU resale expansion could be of interest to ThredUp (TDUP), Farfetch (FTCH), Rent the Runway (RENT), The RealReal (REAL), Poshmark (POSH) and Stitch Fix (SFIX).

