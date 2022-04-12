GM strikes crucial cobalt supply deal with Glencore as EV ambitions grow

Apr. 12, 2022 11:28 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)GLCNFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

General Motors Posts $2.8 Billion Profit In Second Quarter

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM +0.3%) inked a multi-year deal on Tuesday to buy cobalt from Glencore plc (OTCPK:GLCNF). The deal was announced amid a large focus in the electric vehicle sector on finding the required raw materials needed to make batteries.

Cobalt is used in lithium-ion batteries due to its heat-resistant properties.

The cobalt will be secured from Glencore's Murrin Murrin operation in Australia to be used in GM's Ultium battery cathodes. Those cathodes will end up helping to power the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq models. The size of the cobalt supply deal was not disclosed.

"GM and our suppliers are building an EV ecosystem that is focused on sourcing critical raw materials in a secure sustainable manner," stated GM vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain Jeff Morrison.

Prices of lithium, nickel and cobalt have soared to multi-year highs due in large part to the disruption from the Russia-Ukraine war.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.