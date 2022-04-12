General Motors Company (NYSE:GM +0.3%) inked a multi-year deal on Tuesday to buy cobalt from Glencore plc (OTCPK:GLCNF). The deal was announced amid a large focus in the electric vehicle sector on finding the required raw materials needed to make batteries.

Cobalt is used in lithium-ion batteries due to its heat-resistant properties.

The cobalt will be secured from Glencore's Murrin Murrin operation in Australia to be used in GM's Ultium battery cathodes. Those cathodes will end up helping to power the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq models. The size of the cobalt supply deal was not disclosed.

"GM and our suppliers are building an EV ecosystem that is focused on sourcing critical raw materials in a secure sustainable manner," stated GM vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain Jeff Morrison.

Prices of lithium, nickel and cobalt have soared to multi-year highs due in large part to the disruption from the Russia-Ukraine war.