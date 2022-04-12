Bitcoin (BTC-USD) slid to as low as $39.85K Tuesday morning as investors weigh March's stronger than expected consumer price inflation print, which added more fuel to expectations that the Federal Reserve will be even more aggressive with its interest rate hike path.

The largest digital coin by market cap, bitcoin (BTC-USD -0.7%), has since gained a bit to $40.23K in midday trading. For some technical context, BTC is falling towards ascending support of a so-called "bearish flag" pattern, which is sitting at ~$36.7K, Bloomberg reported, adding that if it breaks below the lower end of that flag, the next level of support is $26K. On the other hand, ethereum (ETH-USD +1.6%) is rising to $3.05K in the past 24 hours after it launched its first mainnet shadow fork on Monday.

While cryptocurrencies are trading broadly lower, investors' risk appetite for U.S. stocks appear to be widening, with all three major equity market indices in the green. Gold (XAUUSD:CUR +1.0%) and crude oil futures (CL1:COM +6.9%) along with a raft of commodities are marching higher as well.

For crypto-specific news, financial services platform Robinhood Markets (HOOD) has expanded its crypto offerings after listing solana (SOL-USD +5.6%), shiba inu (SHIB-USD +16.9%), polygon (MATIC-USD +6.2%) and compound (COMP-USD +6.8%) to its trading app, all of which are posting solid gains Tuesday. Also, BlackRock (BLK) and Fidelity Management and Research invested in stablecoin issuer Circle Internet Financial's $400M funding round.

Despite the global crypto market cap drifting further below $2T, most crypto-related stocks are catching a bid, with just a handful of them in the red, including MGT Capital (OTCQB:MGTI -2.3%), Bit Digital (BTBT +0.3%), Greenidge Generation (GREE -2.1%) and Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF -1.0%).

On Monday, bitcoin also fell under $40K as the correlation between tech stocks and cryptos increase.