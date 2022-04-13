Applied Blockchain stock falls 28% ahead of Nasdaq IPO (Update)

Applied Blockchain (OTCPK:APLD) stock fell 28% on Tuesday ahead of an approximately $60M initial public offering.

Shares of the company, which provides datacenter hosting for bitcoin and other blockchain networks, closed at $10.20, down 28% from the previous session. The stock is expected to hold an IPO Wednesday.

Applied Blockchain said in a filing early Tuesday that it planned to offer 8.6M shares at between $6 to $8 per share, which would raise around $60M if priced at $7. Underwriters were to be granted a 30-day option to buy up to 1.3M additional shares at the public price.

B. Riley and Needham & Co. were serving as lead bookrunners on the deal.

(Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated the IPO occurred on Tuesday. The IPO is scheduled for Wednesday.)

