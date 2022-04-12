Applied Blockchain stock falls 21% following uplisting, $60M IPO

Apr. 12, 2022 11:30 AM ETAPLDBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

IPO (Initial public offering)

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Applied Blockchain (OTCPK:APLD) stock fell 21% on Tuesday following its uplisting to Nasdaq and an approximately $60M initial public offering.

Shares of the company, which provides datacenter hosting for bitcoin and other blockchain networks, recently changed hands at $1.86, down 21%, at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET. The stock opened at $2.20 and dropped to $1.35 before moving higher.

Applied Blockchain said in a filing early Tuesday that it planned to offer 8.6M shares at between $6 to $8 per share, which would raise around $60M if priced at $7. Underwriters were to be granted a 30-day option to buy up to 1.3M additional shares at the public price.

B. Riley and Needham & Co. were serving as lead bookrunners on the deal.

