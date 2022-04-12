Ex-Treasury official Michael Barr is frontrunner for Fed's top bank regulator - WSJ
Apr. 12, 2022 11:33 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The Biden administration is leaning toward nominating Michael Barr, a former Treasury Department official, for the role of the Federal Reserve's top banking regulator, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the administration's internal discussions.
- Barr was assistant Treasury secretary for financial institutions during the Obama administration and helped develop the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, which revamped financial regulations after the 2008-'09 financial crisis. He would be the administration's second shot at filling the Federal Reserve vice chair for supervision role.
- Last month, Sarah Bloom Raskin, withdrew her candidacy for the spot when West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin said he couldn't support her nomination due to her views on climate change. Republican opposition to Bloom Raskin has also held up the confirmation of four other candidates for Fed positions, including Jerome Powell for his second term as Fed chair, Lael Brainard as vice chair, and Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson as governors.
- Democrats' plan to move ahead with a vote on the four remaining nominees still hasn't occurred.
