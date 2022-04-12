Citi keeps AT&T on positive catalyst watch after updating models

Apr. 12, 2022

AT&T Mobility Wireless Retail Store. AT&T now offers IPTV, VoIP, Cell Phones and DirecTV

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

AT&T (T +0.5%) is moving higher for the second day in a row after its WarnerMedia spin-off, as Citi updates its model for the new, leaner telecommunications company and extends its tenure on the firm's positive catalyst watch list.

AT&T disclosed cash receipts and WarnerMedia debt retention of a combined $40.4 billion - about $3 billion above previous indications for $37.4 billion, analyst Michael Rollins notes.

He believes that variance may be the previously guided WarnerMedia free cash flow contribution to AT&T for 2022 of about $3 billion.

So the larger reduction in net debt has Rollins updating his model. Estimates are unchanged for 2022, but he's bumped expected 2023 and 2024 EPS to $2.57 from $2.56.

"Our forecasts for 2023 EBITDA growth of ~3% and FCF of ~$17.5 billion are currently below management guidance, while we believe these results are still supportive of multiple expansion to close some of its valuation gap relative to Verizon," Rollins writes.

A price target updated for the spin lands at $22, currently implying 11% upside in the stock price.

Earlier, Raymond James reiterated an Outperform but said AT&T wasn't recession-proof. And AT&T stock finished sharply higher on a post-spin valuation Monday, its first day trading without WarnerMedia as part of the stock.

