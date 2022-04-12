Daré Bioscience begins phase 1/2 trial of DARE-HRT1 for symptoms of menopause
Apr. 12, 2022 11:39 AM ETDaré Bioscience, Inc. (DARE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) began a phase 1/2 trial of DARE-HRT1 to treat vasomotor symptoms (VMS) and genitourinary syndrome associated with menopause.
- The company said DARE-HRT1 is a novel intravaginal ring designed to deliver bio-identical 17β-estradiol and bio-identical progesterone continuously over a 28-day period as part of a hormone therapy regimen to treat VMS and genitourinary syndrome associated with menopause.
- VMS, which are commonly called hot flashes and night sweats, are symptoms of menopause. Meanwhile, Genitourinary syndrome, also known as vulvovaginal atrophy, is thinning and inflammation of the vaginal walls that could occur when the body has less estrogen. The condition occurs most often after menopause.
- The San Diego-based women’s health company said the phase 1/2 study will evaluate the pharmacokinetics of two dose versions of DARE-HRT1 (estradiol 80 µg/progesterone 4 mg IVR and estradiol 160 µg/progesterone 8 mg IVR) in ~20 healthy, post-menopausal women over nearly three consecutive months of use.