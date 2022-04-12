Zosano Pharma slips as reverse stock split takes effect

  • Shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) have fallen 24.4% in morning trade on Tuesday, as the biopharmaceutical company's stock started trading on a split-adjusted basis from market open today.
  • The company on Monday had said its board approved a 1-for-35 reverse stock split, wherein every 35 shares of the company's common stock would be automatically reclassified into 1 new share of common stock.
  • The reverse stock split is primarily intended to bring the company into compliance with the minimum bid price requirements for maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • The company had previously announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split in late January 2018.
  • If losses hold, ZSAN stock is on track to post its eight straight session of declines.
