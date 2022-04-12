Bitcoin may be rangebound beyond next couple of months - Fairlead Strategies

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) may be rangebound as far as its price is concerned beyond the next couple of months, according to Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies.

"We've seen a very meaningful loss of long-term upside momentum," Stockton said earlier in an interview on CNBC. "And that tells us that perhaps beyond the next few weeks or couple months for Bitcoin that maybe it's rangebound, rangebound with a whole lot of volatility from a short term perspective."

"As long as that 40,000 level is intact as support the breakout from March for Bitcoin, which targeted about 51,000 is still very much intact," Stockton added. "So we still have our eyes on that resistance level as an objective for Bitcoin and we are actually constructive short and intermediate term."

Stockton doesn't see an issue that Bitcoin briefly went below 40,000 on Monday, though she doesn't want to see a scenario where it closes below 40,000 for two consecutive Fridays.

"We just want to make sure we don't see Friday consecutive closes below that 40,000 because it is such a major level and we're willing to wait that out," Stockton said. "There are indications that Bitcoin is short-term oversold right as it comes into this support level."

"The 90-day correlation between bitcoin and the Nadaq-100 is at an all-time high," Stockton added. "It's a real thing. It's not just something we're sensing from the marketplace right now."

