Fastenal Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 12, 2022 11:48 AM ETFastenal Company (FAST)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+21.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.69B (+19.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FAST has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Fastenal Q1 2022 Earnings Preview: Still A Great Company, But Still At A High Price