First Republic Bank Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 12, 2022 11:49 AM ETFirst Republic Bank (FRC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.89 (+5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.4B (+19.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FRC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.