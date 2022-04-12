Uniswap Labs introduces cryptocurrency venture arm to invest in web3 projects
Apr. 12, 2022 11:53 AM ETUniswap USD (UNI-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Uniswap Labs on Monday has launched a cryptocurrency venture unit focused on investing in a variety of web3-based projects, according to the company's blog post.
- Some of those projects that Uniswap Labs Ventures is taking aim at include infrastructure, developer tools and consumer-facing applications, the company said.
- Matteo Leibowitz will run Uniswap Labs Ventures, alongside Chief Operating Officer Mary-Catherine Lader.
- The new division has already invested in 11 crypto projects, including Aave, Compound Protocol and MakerDAO, the blog said.
- Meanwhile, Uniswap Labs' native digital token Uniswap (UNI-USD +1.7%) is slightly rising to $9.34 in the past 24 hours.
- In April 2021, Crypto exchange eToro added Uniswap to its crypto offerings.