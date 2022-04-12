Uniswap Labs introduces cryptocurrency venture arm to invest in web3 projects

Apr. 12, 2022 11:53 AM ETUniswap USD (UNI-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Web3 world wide web based on blockchain incorporating decentralization and token based economics

Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

  • Uniswap Labs on Monday has launched a cryptocurrency venture unit focused on investing in a variety of web3-based projects, according to the company's blog post.
  • Some of those projects that Uniswap Labs Ventures is taking aim at include infrastructure, developer tools and consumer-facing applications, the company said.
  • Matteo Leibowitz will run Uniswap Labs Ventures, alongside Chief Operating Officer Mary-Catherine Lader.
  • The new division has already invested in 11 crypto projects, including Aave, Compound Protocol and MakerDAO, the blog said.
  • Meanwhile, Uniswap Labs' native digital token Uniswap (UNI-USD +1.7%) is slightly rising to $9.34 in the past 24 hours.
  • In April 2021, Crypto exchange eToro added Uniswap to its crypto offerings.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.