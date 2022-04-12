Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, Apr. 13, before market open.

The consensus EPS estimate is -$1.27 (+64.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $8.96B (+148.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DAL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.

Earlier in the day, JP Morgan said DAL is the industry leader among full-service airlines as its balance sheet endured relatively less strain during the COVID-19 downturn.

Bank of America expects upbeat Q1 earnings for the airline sector amid strong pricing power, rebound in corporate demand and healthy leisure travel. While fuel costs remain a concern, DAL will likely be bullish on summer demand.

Last month, BofA noted a strong upturn in airline bookings, in line with carriers' upbeat commentary on traffic. Domestic leisure volumes and pricing rebounded from 2019 levels, with recovery seen in corporate bookings too.

American Airlines (AAL) on Tuesday marginally raised its Q1 revenue guidance, estimating it to fall ~16% vs. 2019.

SA contributor Logan Kane recently rated DAL Sell, noting that airline stocks are not the best bets. But he said DAL's commentary on consumer sentiment will be of interest.

In other news, DAL is reportedly working on ordering 100 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets, marking its first major Boeing order in a decade.

DAL stock fell 4.2% YTD and ~21% over the last 1 year. The stock outperformed most of its rivals and the Dow Jones U.S. Airlines index in the past year.

Take a look at SA Quant Rating's top airline stocks.