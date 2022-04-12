Air Products acquires Air Liquide's industrial gases business in UAE and Bahrain, terms not disclosed
Apr. 12, 2022 12:01 PM ETAir Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)AIQUYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Air Products (NYSE:APD +1.2%) has acquired Air Liquide's (OTCPK:AIQUY) industrial gases business in the UAE, including liquid bulk, packaged gases and specialty gases and majority share in Middle East Carbon Dioxide (MECD), which owns and operates a liquid CO2 production facility in Bahrain.
- Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Hamid Sabzikari, vice president and general manager, Air Products Industrial Gases Middle East, Egypt and Turkey said, "It is yet another example of how Air Products is building and strengthening its industrial gas business in the Middle East. In acquiring these businesses, we have further expanded our footprint and regional presence in the UAE and Bahrain, strengthened our product sourcing and reliability, and welcomed talented and dedicated people into our Middle East organization who are passionate about serving local customers."
- This divestment is immaterial with regards to the overall portfolio of Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) in the Africa Middle East and India region.