CNN+ to slash investment amid low traction - Axios

Apr. 12, 2022 12:04 PM ETWarner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor18 Comments

CNN Headquarters In Atlanta

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images News

  • It's only the two-week anniversary of the launch of CNN+, the venerable cable news network's subscription streaming offering - but low uptake so far means that investments and projections are about to get cut "dramatically," Axios reports.
  • CNN+ hustled toward a March launch even before former owner AT&T was to spin off its WarnerMedia interest into a merger with Discovery. That merger, creating the new Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD -1.3%), was just completed on Friday.
  • The news service launched at a cost of $5.99/month, but those signing up in this first month can preserve a lifetime rate of $2.99/month. And new CNN boss Chris Licht, the replacement for former chief Jeff Zucker, isn't even set to take the helm until May 1.
  • CNN has spent about $300 million so far, much of that on marketing, and it was going to invest $1 billion in the service over the coming four years (at which point CNN projected break-even), but that's set to be cut by "hundreds of millions of dollars," Axios says.
  • It also notes an internal "sense of confusion" why the launch felt rushed, rather than pushing back until after the Discovery merger.
  • One thing that may help lackluster subscriptions: CNN+ launched yesterday on key streaming gatekeeper Roku.
  • In late February, WBD CEO David Zaslav tapped Licht, formerly of CBS, to take the helm as Zucker exited CNN.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.