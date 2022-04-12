CNN+ to slash investment amid low traction - Axios
Apr. 12, 2022 12:04 PM ETWarner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor18 Comments
- It's only the two-week anniversary of the launch of CNN+, the venerable cable news network's subscription streaming offering - but low uptake so far means that investments and projections are about to get cut "dramatically," Axios reports.
- CNN+ hustled toward a March launch even before former owner AT&T was to spin off its WarnerMedia interest into a merger with Discovery. That merger, creating the new Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD -1.3%), was just completed on Friday.
- The news service launched at a cost of $5.99/month, but those signing up in this first month can preserve a lifetime rate of $2.99/month. And new CNN boss Chris Licht, the replacement for former chief Jeff Zucker, isn't even set to take the helm until May 1.
- CNN has spent about $300 million so far, much of that on marketing, and it was going to invest $1 billion in the service over the coming four years (at which point CNN projected break-even), but that's set to be cut by "hundreds of millions of dollars," Axios says.
- It also notes an internal "sense of confusion" why the launch felt rushed, rather than pushing back until after the Discovery merger.
- One thing that may help lackluster subscriptions: CNN+ launched yesterday on key streaming gatekeeper Roku.
- In late February, WBD CEO David Zaslav tapped Licht, formerly of CBS, to take the helm as Zucker exited CNN.