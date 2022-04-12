JPMorgan Chase Q1 Earnings Preview: Will interest rate hikes translate to robust results?

Q1 earnings season kicks off with banking majors and several large financial institutions reporting in this week. Among them is JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) which is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.71 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $30.5B (-5.6% Y/Y).

Banks are expected to benefit from interest rate hikes, but reduced M&A activity and a drastic slowdown in equity capital market activity in recent times are likely to detract from earnings.

U.S. banks are set for better-than-expected trading revenues, according to Reuters, but JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) Q1 results are expected to show a sharp decline in investment banking revenues, with deals on hold until equity markets stabilize.

Looking back, JPM's Q421 earnings beat consensus, helped by a $1.8B net reserve release, elevated capital markets activity and a pick-up in lending. Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $1.29B, down from a benefit of $1.53B in Q3.

The management sees FY2022 NII (ex-CIB) of ~$53B (vs. ~$50B initially guided and ~$44.5B in FY2021), driven by improving loan growth trends and the forward curve indicating more rate hikes than expected. 2022 adjusted noninterest expense is estimated to be ~$77B, up from $70.9B in 2021.

The lender is sticking to a 17% ROTCE target in the medium term even as it faces short-term headwinds, including higher expenses (~$15B of investment spend in 2022 vs. ~$11.5B in 2021).

"Although JPM's results could be impacted by recent capital markets volatility, core trends should remain healthy given recent interest rate trends and well-managed credit costs. Overall, JPM’s diversified franchise, superior PPNR returns, and longer-term investments should position the company well for the future," say analysts at Baird Equity Research.

Over the last 2 years, JPM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.

Citi, meanwhile, continues to predict a sustained, aggressive ratcheting up of interest rates. "Our base case remains for four consecutive 50bp hikes in May, June, July, and September followed by 25bp hikes to reach 2.75-3% policy rates by the end of 2022," the firm said.