The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is suing TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), two of its subsidiaries, and longtime executive John Danaher, alleging that the parties violated a 2017 law enforcement order.

The agency alleges that the consumer credit reporting company continued to engage in deceptive marketing for its credit scores and other credit-related products, violating the 2017 order and additional consumer financial protection laws.

"I am concerned that TransUnion's (TRU) leadership is either unwilling or incapable of operating its businesses lawfully," CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said.

In its defense, TransUnion (TRU) said in a statement: "The claims made by the CFPB against TransUnion (TRU) and John Danaher, a former executive, are meritless and in no way reflect the consumer-first approach we take to managing all our businesses." The company contends that it has been in compliance with its obligations and remains in compliance with the consent order.

The company alleged that the CFPB had ignored TransUnion's compliance plan, which means deadlines weren't triggered for the plan's implementation. "In the absence of any sort of guidance from the CFPB, TransUnion (TRU) took affirmative actions to implement the consent order," it said.

"The CFPB's unrealistic and unworkable demands have left us with no alternative but to defend ourselves fully," the statement said.

TransUnion (TRU) had agreed to pay a $3M fine and $13.9M in restitution under the 2017 settlement.