Fifth Third Bank's Tim Spence to succeed Greg Carmichael as CEO
Apr. 12, 2022 12:30 PM ETFifth Third Bancorp (FITB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) CEO Greg Carmichael will retire starting July 5 and will be succeeded by Tim Spence, the regional lender said Tuesday.
- At that time, Carmichael will continue to lead the bank's board of directors as executive chairman.
- Spence first joined Fifth Third (FITB) in 2015 as chief strategy officer and was named president five years later. In his latest role, he was responsible for retail banking, mortgage, auto and specialty lending and payments business lines.
- Meanwhile, FITB shares are edging lower by 1.4% intraday.
- Earlier in April, Fifth Third Bank said it will end non-sufficient fund fees for consumer accounts.