Edtech Genius Group stock rockets 421% following $23M IPO

Apr. 12, 2022 12:36 PM ETGNSBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment

Happy middle aged Asian woman job attending retraining course

Koh Sze Kiat/E+ via Getty Images

Singapore-based edtech Genius Group (GNS) saw its stock rocket 421% on Tuesday following an initial public offering that raised gross proceeds of around $22.6M.

Shares of Genius Group opened at $16.62 after pricing at $6 per share. The stock dipped to $13.08 in late morning, jumping to $36.55 by midday. Shares recently changed hands at $31.27, up 421%, at approximately 12:15 p.m. ET.

Genius Group offered 3.3M shares at $6 per share. Underwriters exercise an option to buy up to 491K additional shares at the public price. The deal is expected to generate gross proceeds of $22.6M, the company said.

Boustead Securities served as lead bookrunner on the deal.

The company plans to use proceeds from the deal to develop its edtech platform and other corporate purposes. Genius Group provides online and in-person educational services for children and adults.

For a more in-depth look at Genius Group, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “IPO Update: Genius Group Seeks $40 Million US IPO”.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.