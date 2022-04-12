Edtech Genius Group stock rockets 421% following $23M IPO

Singapore-based edtech Genius Group (GNS) saw its stock rocket 421% on Tuesday following an initial public offering that raised gross proceeds of around $22.6M.

Shares of Genius Group opened at $16.62 after pricing at $6 per share. The stock dipped to $13.08 in late morning, jumping to $36.55 by midday. Shares recently changed hands at $31.27, up 421%, at approximately 12:15 p.m. ET.

Genius Group offered 3.3M shares at $6 per share. Underwriters exercise an option to buy up to 491K additional shares at the public price. The deal is expected to generate gross proceeds of $22.6M, the company said.

Boustead Securities served as lead bookrunner on the deal.

The company plans to use proceeds from the deal to develop its edtech platform and other corporate purposes. Genius Group provides online and in-person educational services for children and adults.

