CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) is restructuring its regional leadership structure in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific to bolster its focus on international business growth, the company said Tuesday in a statement.

"After record volume growth in EMEA and Asia Pacific for each of the past 10 years, approximately 30% of our revenue is now generated from non-U.S. markets," said Derek Sammann, senior managing director, global head of Commodities, Options, and International Markets at CME (CME).

The changes elevate the significance and opportunities that those regions represent for the company's overall business, Sammann said. Among the appointments:

Michael Everaert was named managing director and head of EMEA, a new position based in London. He most recently served as CME's managing director and co-head of Client Development & Sales for EMEA;

Russell Beattie will join CME Group (CME) in May as managing director and head of Asia Pacific. He most recently served as head of Asia Pacific Derivatives Indexes for MSCI.

William Knottenbelt, who currently serves as senior managing director and head of International will retire at the end of the year.

