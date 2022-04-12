Spotify rebrands live-audio feature, integrates into main app
Apr. 12, 2022 12:39 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Spotify (SPOT +1%) is making more live audio moves and has renamed one of its features in that area and brought it into the streaming audio company's main app.
- The company has renamed Spotify Greenroom as Spotify Live, and integrated the formerly stand-alone app, which enabled live-audio chat rooms that could hold 1,000 listeners, into Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) for easier discovery.
- Spotify launched Greenroom last June as a rival to fast-growing live audio app Clubhouse.
- The company said that listeners will also be able to use Spotify Live to tune in to live programming via a creators podcast or artist page, and "if they want to participate in the chat or join the host onstage, they can head to the Spotify Live app to do so."
- Spotify (SPOT) is also supporting the name change with some new live event programming, including a live take on Off the Record with DJ Akademiks, and an evening talk show from Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper.
- Last week, analysts at UBS cut their price target on Spotify (SPOT) to $185 a share from $275 citing concerns about pressure on the company's earnings margins.