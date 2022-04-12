Spotify rebrands live-audio feature, integrates into main app

Apr. 12, 2022 12:39 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Music Streaming Service Spotify Goes Public On The New York Stock Exchange

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Spotify (SPOT +1%) is making more live audio moves and has renamed one of its features in that area and brought it into the streaming audio company's main app.
  • The company has renamed Spotify Greenroom as Spotify Live, and integrated the formerly stand-alone app, which enabled live-audio chat rooms that could hold 1,000 listeners, into Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) for easier discovery.
  • Spotify launched Greenroom last June as a rival to fast-growing live audio app Clubhouse.
  • The company said that listeners will also be able to use Spotify Live to tune in to live programming via a creators podcast or artist page, and "if they want to participate in the chat or join the host onstage, they can head to the Spotify Live app to do so."
  • Spotify (SPOT) is also supporting the name change with some new live event programming, including a live take on Off the Record with DJ Akademiks, and an evening talk show from Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper.
  • Last week, analysts at UBS cut their price target on Spotify (SPOT) to $185 a share from $275 citing concerns about pressure on the company's earnings margins.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.