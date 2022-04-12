Despite the recent weakness in contract research organizations, Deutsche Bank opts to take a favorable view on the subsector, citing industry checks.

With stocks down 20 – 30% from the November peak and several names hovering near S&P market multiples, “we find the entry points attractive for this basket of secular compounders,” the team of analysts noted as they said it was time to take a fresh look.

“Our positive view is informed by nearly 40 discussions with industry participants, including private companies and private sector capital allocators,” they added, urging investors to make use of the recent weakness in shares.

The analysts expect the industry fundamentals to remain solid over the 12 – 18 months to back earnings growth across the subsector.

Deutsche Bank has effected several changes to its ratings and price targets on CRO names under its coverage. ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) upgraded to Buy from Hold with the price target raised to $310 from $234 per share. IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) and Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) retain their Buy and Hold ratings with the price targets raised to $290 from $250 and $129 from $110 per share, respectively.

Meanwhile, Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was initiated with a Buy rating and a $102 per share target.

