Food prices march higher, lift fertilizer stocks

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its March CPI report Tuesday, flagging multi-decade high inflation, and spiking food costs. "Food away from home" prices rose 6.9% year on year, while "food at home" rose 10.0% versus the same period one year ago. The UN food price index has risen sharply, to record highs, in recent months:

While rising gasoline prices have had a direct impact on consumers, rising natural gas in Europe has helped lift fertilizer prices. Morgan Stanley released a report Tuesday, calling for sustained, elevated natural gas prices in Europe through 2025. A forecast that would all-but-ensure continued elevated fertilizer and food costs.

Additionally, Tuesday, the President provided waivers to the oil and gas industry, allowing for increased blending of ethanol during the summer of 2022. The measure comes on the back of soaring corn prices. Paired with increased soybean demand from a growing bio-diesel industry, the measure is likely to support grain and bean prices this year.

While record food prices are creating unrest in emerging markets, like Sri Lanka and Peru, they are also supporting fertilizer equities. With rising feedstock costs in Europe, rising food prices at home, geopolitical supply risk in Eastern Europe and increased policy-driven demand from Washington for corn and soybeans, fertilizer names like CF (CF), Nutrien (NTR), CVR Partners (UAN) and Mosaic (MOS) continued record runs Tuesday.