Hot Stocks: CRWD upgrade; OGI jumps on earnings; ACI falls; KSS bidding war

Earnings reports and analyst comments played major roles in Tuesday's midday action. CrowdStrike (CRWD) was one of the standout gainers, rising in the wake of an analyst comment.

At the same time, the release of quarterly results prompted a double-digit percentage gain in shares of OrganiGram (OGI). Meanwhile, financial figures had the opposite impact on Albertsons (ACI), which lost ground despite exceeding estimates with its top and bottom lines.

In other news, Kohl's (KSS) recorded an intraday gain, as more bidders reportedly entered a contest to take over the retailer.

Gainers

CrowdStrike (CRWD) gained ground following an analyst's upgrade, rising almost 5% in midday trading. Goldman Sachs raised its rating on the cybersecurity firm to Buy from Neutral and increased its price target to $285.

In making its upgrade, Goldman pointed to a "compelling" valuation after the stock's fall over the past seven months. The firm also argued that CRWD's fundamentals had improved.

Kohl's (KSS) also showed intraday strength, rising more than 4% on news that a bidding war for the retailer has heated up. According to Reuters, Franchise Group (FRG) has indicated that it is willing to pay up to $69 per share for KSS.

However, this offer falls short of the $70 per share that Hudson's Bay is willing to pay, Reuters said. The news service also noted private equity interest as well, with a consortium backed by Leonard Green also making an offer.

In other news, the release of quarterly results sparked gains in OrganiGram (OGI). Shares of the cannabis firm jumped 12% as the company narrowed its loss and more than doubled its revenue.

Decliner

Albertsons (ACI) lost ground in midday trading, falling almost 7% despite releasing better-than-expected headline numbers in its latest earnings report. The grocery store chain beat expectations on both its top and bottom lines, with revenue rising 10% from last year.

However, looking ahead, ACI predicted identical sales growth of 2% to 3% for 2022. This would mark a slowing growth rate compared to the 7.5% rise seen in Q4.

