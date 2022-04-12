(Updates stock price, public float, market capitalization.)

Iveda Solutions stock plunged on Tuesday after soaring on Monday.

Shares of the AI-based video tech company opened at $2.69, hitting a high of $2.73 before sliding to $2.31 in late morning. The stock recently changed hands at $2.38, down 22%, at approximately 1:40 p.m. ET.

On April 1, Iveda uplisted its shares to Nasdaq and held an $8M initial public offering. The company conducted a 1-for-8 reverse stock split ahead of the uplisting.

Iveda shares have traded widely over the past few days and soared on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of around $35M, with a public float of around 8M shares, according to The Wall Street Journal.

