Iveda Solutions stock plunges Tuesday after soaring Monday (update)

Apr. 12, 2022 1:09 PM ETIVDABy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Large yellow signboard on metal frame with the word IPO

ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

(Updates stock price, public float, market capitalization.)

Iveda Solutions stock plunged on Tuesday after soaring on Monday.

Shares of the AI-based video tech company opened at $2.69, hitting a high of $2.73 before sliding to $2.31 in late morning. The stock recently changed hands at $2.38, down 22%, at approximately 1:40 p.m. ET.

On April 1, Iveda uplisted its shares to Nasdaq and held an $8M initial public offering. The company conducted a 1-for-8 reverse stock split ahead of the uplisting.

Iveda shares have traded widely over the past few days and soared on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of around $35M, with a public float of around 8M shares, according to The Wall Street Journal.

For more IPO News, check out SA's IPO news page.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.