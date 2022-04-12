India's headline consumer price inflation in March rose to its highest in 17 months as Russia's invasion of Ukraine hinders price stability.

The country's primary inflation gauge drifted 6.95% Y/Y in March, up from +6.1% in February, though down from a peak of 7.61% in Oct. 2021, according to a release from the Statistics Ministry on Tuesday. Food prices, which account for ~50% of the inflation bucket, took the spotlight after jumping 7.68% last month. Clothing and footwear accelerated 9.4% as well.

“The large upside surprise led by food prices will lead to a re-calibration around expectations from the RBI in the near term for policy normalization,” Rahul Bajoria, an economist with Barclays Plc in Mumbai, told Bloomberg. In other words, ongoing inflationary pressures will require the central bank to pivot its focus more on price stability than on economic growth, raising the prospect of tighter monetary policy.

India ETFs: iShares MSCI India (INDA -0.5%), India Fund (IFN +0.2%), WisdomTree India Earnings (EPI -0.7%) and Invesco India (PIN -0.8%).

